Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 54,300 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 713,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 97,114 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,055,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.