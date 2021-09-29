Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 10,500 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of CTS worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CTS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CTS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CTS by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

