Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 7,700 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,996,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

