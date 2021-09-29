Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Atkore as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth $345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Atkore by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,246 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

