Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Cars.com worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,172,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 70.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,533 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.10 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.35. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

