Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,006 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Cellular by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

