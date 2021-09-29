Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ADTRAN worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

ADTN opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $900.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $24.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

