Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CorePoint Lodging worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

CPLG opened at $15.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 2.00. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

