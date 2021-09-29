Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

