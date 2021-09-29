Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after buying an additional 106,835 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $238.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.85. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.26 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

