Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 131.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

