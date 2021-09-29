Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

