Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 358.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $5,497,000. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.8% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

KOF opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

