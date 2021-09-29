Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.58 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 172,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after buying an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Shares of RS opened at $145.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $101.39 and a one year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

