Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.91 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,751 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Big Lots worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

