Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 587.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after buying an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,151,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 31.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after buying an additional 269,554 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

