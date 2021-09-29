Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $402.73 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

