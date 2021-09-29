Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Retail Value as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Retail Value by 8,615.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVI opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $552.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. Research analysts expect that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

