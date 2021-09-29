Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

