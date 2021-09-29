Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,618,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,715,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $191.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $169.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

