Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 56,900 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.11% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 146.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

