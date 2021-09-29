Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 6,299 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FMC by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in FMC by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

FMC stock opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

