Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,496 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TowneBank worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 97.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

