Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Movado Group worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Movado Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

