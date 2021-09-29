Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.28% of IDT worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $437,966. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

