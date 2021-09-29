Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 11,871 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.84. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.06 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

