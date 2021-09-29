Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 21,932 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,932 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Premier Financial worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

