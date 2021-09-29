Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 306,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $471.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

