Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 49,300 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Silgan worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

