Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 6,600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,817,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

IPG opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

