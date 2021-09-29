Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.4% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 15.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

SNP stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $2.4742 dividend. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

