Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 93,459 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,459 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

