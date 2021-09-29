Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $496.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

