Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00.

About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

