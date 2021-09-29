Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $260.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $260.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00348585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

