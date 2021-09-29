Gravity Finance Market Capitalization Tops $3.83 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $71,295.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00065063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00136331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,327.61 or 1.00095575 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.23 or 0.06813640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.02 or 0.00772663 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

