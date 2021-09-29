GravityCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 29th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $15,727.03 and $94.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00102824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00136523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,135.53 or 0.99991900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.15 or 0.06847898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.00773247 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,373,878 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.