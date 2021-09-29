Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 22,715 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,361,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

