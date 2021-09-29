Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

