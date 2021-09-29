Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.11 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of ON Semiconductor worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,546,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 517,108 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.51.

ON opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

