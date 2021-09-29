Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.71 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

TDOC stock opened at $130.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.60 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

