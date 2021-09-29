Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,671 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

