Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after buying an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285,736 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $23,655,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

