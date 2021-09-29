Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,481 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Equitable worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

