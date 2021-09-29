Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 153,454 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 153,454 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Resources worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

