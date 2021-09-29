Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 27,666 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,666 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

