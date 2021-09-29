Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OHI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 461,283 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

