Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.01

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$27.01 and last traded at C$38.53, with a volume of 365366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.32.

GWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.36.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$35.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 26.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.6600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total value of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.