GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,943 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.45.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.71.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

