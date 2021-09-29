GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,943 shares.The stock last traded at $11.40 and had previously closed at $11.45.
GSKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.