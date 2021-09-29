Gregory M. Glenn Sells 2,083 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $488,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,409 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.43, for a total transaction of $518,970.87.

On Thursday, July 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total transaction of $1,014,610.30.

Shares of NVAX traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.53. 3,748,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,731. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 25.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

